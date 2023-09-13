The Georgian home was built in 1771

A Northamptonshire country home with stunning modern features has been added to the market.

The Grade II listed home in Milton Malsor is set over around 6,000 square feet and has three reception rooms.

There is also plenty of opportunity for outside living and a self-contained annex.

Agents say: “Milton House is a distinguished Grade II listed country home, located in the charming village of Milton Malsor, that exudes charm and character while offering ample living space for families of all sizes.

"Set over approximately 6,000 square feet, this spacious property has been thoughtfully modernised throughout while meticulously preserving it's original features, creating a harmonious blend of old and new.”

All of this could be yours for an offer over £1.5 million.

Take a look inside this Grade II listed country home in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

(Listed by Blatch Fine Homes, marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Milton Malsor dream home All of this could be yours for an offer in excess of £1.5 million. Photo: Blatch Fine Homes Photo Sales

2 . Milton Malsor dream home All of this could be yours for an offer in excess of £1.5 million. Photo: Blatch Fine Homes Photo Sales

3 . Milton Malsor dream home All of this could be yours for an offer in excess of £1.5 million. Photo: Blatch Fine Homes Photo Sales