The three-storey property in Northamptonshire is part of the Talbot and Granary, two renovated houses that were once an old coaching inn dating back to 1647.

Agents say: “The original building would have served as a halfway house between London and the docks in Liverpool, meaning lots of freight and carriages would have passed by horse and cart regularly through the village, stopping at the inn.

“Throughout the years since, so much has taken place here, from the Spencer family undertaking their own renovations to Charles Dickens staying here referencing such within one of his novels, and an original priest hole remains to the corner of one room.”

All of this could be yours for an offer in excess of £800,000.

Take a look around this four-bedroom house in High Street with the pictures below.

