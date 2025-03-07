Look inside Grade II listed 17th century home with in-built hot tub in Northamptonshire village

The five bedroom, semi-detached house in Little Houghton has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, three reception rooms and a self-contained annexe.

Outside, there is a gated driveway, double garage and 0.65 acres of landscaped gardens, including an in-built hot tub/resistance pool.

Agents say: “The grade listing report dates the earliest section to the late 17th century with alterations and additions in the mid 19th and 20th centuries.

"The vendors purchased the property four years ago at which time it had been unoccupied for a while and was falling into disrepair. The vendors have undertaken a comprehensive programme of restoration which has included repointing all the stone work, refurbishing all the windows, and replumbing and rewiring the whole property, adding network points throughout.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.35 million.

Take a look around this Grade II listed 17th century home in a Northamptonshire village.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Little Houghton dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.35 million. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

2 . Little Houghton dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.35 million. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

3 . Little Houghton dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.35 million. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales