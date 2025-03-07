Look inside Grade II listed 17th century home with in-built hot tub in Northamptonshire village

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 7th Mar 2025, 10:47 BST
A Grade II listed 17th century home, with an in-built hot tub, in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the market.

The five bedroom, semi-detached house in Little Houghton has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, three reception rooms and a self-contained annexe.

Outside, there is a gated driveway, double garage and 0.65 acres of landscaped gardens, including an in-built hot tub/resistance pool.

Agents say: “The grade listing report dates the earliest section to the late 17th century with alterations and additions in the mid 19th and 20th centuries.

"The vendors purchased the property four years ago at which time it had been unoccupied for a while and was falling into disrepair. The vendors have undertaken a comprehensive programme of restoration which has included repointing all the stone work, refurbishing all the windows, and replumbing and rewiring the whole property, adding network points throughout.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.35 million.

Take a look around this Grade II listed 17th century home in a Northamptonshire village.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.35 million.

1. Little Houghton dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.35 million. Photo: Michael Graham

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.35 million.

2. Little Houghton dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.35 million. Photo: Michael Graham

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.35 million.

3. Little Houghton dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.35 million. Photo: Michael Graham

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.35 million.

4. Little Houghton dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.35 million. Photo: Michael Graham

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Grade IINorthamptonshireMichael GrahamRightmove
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice