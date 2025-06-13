Look inside gorgeous stone property in Northamptonshire village complete with contemporary features

The six bedroom home in Potterspury has five bathrooms and three reception rooms, with views of the surrounding gardens.

There is a gym/games room and the property is set on around an acre of wraparound gardens.

Agents say: “This is a detached stone property built in 1985, surrounded by beautiful landscaped gardens which offers contemporary interiors with character features including stone mullion windows and exposed beams. The house offers very flexible, light bright, accommodation suitable for multigenerational living or for earning an extra income via holiday letting or Airbnb due to the ground floor self-contained annexe.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.575 million.

Take a look around this stone property in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

(Listed by Savills, marketed by Rightmove).

