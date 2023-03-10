The period house has nine bedrooms as well as equestrian facilities

A stunning Georgian dream home in Northamptonshire has been added to the market for a guide price of £2.85 million.

The detached, nine bedroom home in Twywell, near Kettering, has four bathrooms, as well as an outdoor swimming pool, a tennis court and equestrian facilities set in more than four acres of land.

Agents say: “Set behind private gates and a long sweeping driveway, within beautifully landscaped gardens with St Nicholas Church as a backdrop, Glebe House is a substantial unlisted Georgian Rectory.

“With elegant and symmetrical principal rooms, which retain the grace, proportions and sought after features of the Georgian era.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £2.85 million.

Take a look around this Georgian dream home in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

(Listed by King West, marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Twywell dream home Photo: King West Photo Sales

2 . Twywell dream home Photo: King West Photo Sales

3 . Twywell dream home Photo: King West Photo Sales

4 . Twywell dream home Photo: King West Photo Sales