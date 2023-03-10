News you can trust since 1931
Look inside Georgian dream home in Northamptonshire with swimming pool and tennis court

The period house has nine bedrooms as well as equestrian facilities

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
3 hours ago

A stunning Georgian dream home in Northamptonshire has been added to the market for a guide price of £2.85 million.

The detached, nine bedroom home in Twywell, near Kettering, has four bathrooms, as well as an outdoor swimming pool, a tennis court and equestrian facilities set in more than four acres of land.

Agents say: “Set behind private gates and a long sweeping driveway, within beautifully landscaped gardens with St Nicholas Church as a backdrop, Glebe House is a substantial unlisted Georgian Rectory.

“With elegant and symmetrical principal rooms, which retain the grace, proportions and sought after features of the Georgian era.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £2.85 million.

Take a look around this Georgian dream home in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

(Listed by King West, marketed by Rightmove).

The unlisted period property could be yours for a guide price of £2.85 million.

1. Twywell dream home

Photo: King West

2. Twywell dream home

Photo: King West

3. Twywell dream home

Photo: King West

4. Twywell dream home

Photo: King West

