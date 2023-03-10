Look inside Georgian dream home in Northamptonshire with swimming pool and tennis court
The period house has nine bedrooms as well as equestrian facilities
A stunning Georgian dream home in Northamptonshire has been added to the market for a guide price of £2.85 million.
The detached, nine bedroom home in Twywell, near Kettering, has four bathrooms, as well as an outdoor swimming pool, a tennis court and equestrian facilities set in more than four acres of land.
Agents say: “Set behind private gates and a long sweeping driveway, within beautifully landscaped gardens with St Nicholas Church as a backdrop, Glebe House is a substantial unlisted Georgian Rectory.
“With elegant and symmetrical principal rooms, which retain the grace, proportions and sought after features of the Georgian era.”
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £2.85 million.
Take a look around this Georgian dream home in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.