Look inside former mill with direct river frontage and far-reaching views in Northamptonshire village

The six bedroom home in Islip has three bathrooms, an impressive dining room, several reception rooms and a boot room.

Outside, the property sits on around an acre of land, with direct river frontage. The home also has a river room, which access to the terrace and far-reaching views across the river.

Agents say: “A historic 18th century former mill spanning over 4,000 square foot, occupying a secluded plot in excess of one acre with 200 foot of direct river frontage.

"Situated at the end of a quiet village lane with gated access, this expansive property offers outstanding countryside living whilst still being closely connected to the village and historic market towns of Thrapston and Oundle.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.175 million.

Take a look around this former mill home in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

(Listed by Jackson-Stops, marketed by Rightmove).

Islip dream home

