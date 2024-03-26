Look inside former farm cottage in Northamptonshire with its own swimming pool and countryside views

A former farm cottage in Northamptonshire with its own swimming pool and countryside views has been added to the market.

The five bedroom home in the village of Watford in Northamptonshire, has three bathrooms, four reception rooms and “versatile living accommodation”.

The property sits on nearly 20 acres of land, has outbuildings, stables and an outdoor swimming pool.

Agents say: “A unique opportunity to acquire this beautiful equestrian property comprising of a detached house, annexe, and outstanding Southeast-facing panoramic views across neighbouring countryside whilst overlooking its own land, stables, menage, swimming pool and outbuildings.

"This former farm cottage boasts approximately 2,471 sq ft of accommodation and is situated in the charming village of Watford.”

All of this could be yours for an offer ‘in the region’ of £1 million.

Take a look around this Northamptonshire dream home with the pictures below.

