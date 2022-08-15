A former coach and farm house in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the market.
Located in Hackleton, the family home has eight bedrooms and is set on a third of an acre of land.
Throughout the house there are original, traditional features such as a vaulted ceiling, ceiling beams and fireplaces.
Agents say: “A stunning 18th century Grade II listed former coaching inn and farmhouse set on a 1/3 acre plot offering over 4,100 square foot of versatile accommodation over three floors, including many character features and a spectacular kitchen/breakfast/family room with vaulted ceiling.”
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.1 million.
Take a look at this historic Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.
(Listed by Purple Bricks, marketed by Rightmove).