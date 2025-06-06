Look inside five bedroom 18th century ironstone home in sought-after Northamptonshire village

The home in Church Brampton has four bathrooms, three reception rooms and plenty original features.

Outside, the property sits on around 0.7 of an acre and has countryside views.

Agents say: This outstanding individual detached three-storey house is believed to date from the 18th Century constructed of Ashlar ironstone beneath a pitched tiled roof and offering accommodation in excess of 3,000 square feet.

"The interior which retains a wealth of original features has been extensively refurbished to provide five-bedroomed accommodation including two suites and two additional bathrooms together with three reception rooms, kitchen and utility/boot room as well as a work-from-home office.

"The house has the benefit of planning permission to extend if required and stands in superb private lawned gardens which extend to approximately 0.7 of an acre which enjoy countryside views to the rear.”

All of this could be yours for £1.7 million.

Take a look around this stunning home in a Northamptonshire village with the pictures below.

(Listed by Richard Greener, marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Church Brampton dream home All of this could be yours for £1.7 million. Photo: Richard Greener Photo Sales

2 . Church Brampton dream home All of this could be yours for £1.7 million. Photo: Richard Greener Photo Sales

3 . Church Brampton dream home All of this could be yours for £1.7 million. Photo: Richard Greener Photo Sales

4 . Church Brampton dream home All of this could be yours for £1.7 million. Photo: Richard Greener Photo Sales