All of this could be yours for £1,795,000.

Look inside five-bed home in Northampton village with rolling countryside views on the market for £1.8 million

The agent says the home is in a ‘peaceful location’

By Carly Odell
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 2:04 pm

A contemporary five-bedroom home in a Northampton village has been added to the market.

In Church Brampton, the home has “established gardens” and is in a “peaceful location”, according to the agent.

The property also has a detached home office, driveway parking, a double garage and views over open countryside.

Inside there are three reception rooms, a kitchen and breakfast room with adjoining utility room and a cloakroom on the ground floor and five double bedrooms with four bath or shower rooms over the top two floors.

Take a look around the stunning home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham and marketed by Rightmove).

Church Brampton dream home

Photo: Michael Graham

2. Church Brampton dream home

Photo: Michael Graham

3. Church Brampton dream home

Photo: Michael Graham

4. Church Brampton dream home

Photo: Michael Graham

