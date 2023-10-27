Look inside extended and refurbished £1.425 million home in Northampton

The property has five bedrooms and a separate annex

An extended and refurbished family home in Northampton has been added to the market for £1.425 million.

The five bedroom property in Laurel Valley, Collingtree Park is in a quiet cul de sac and has five bedrooms, plus a separate annex.

There is an open plan kitchen, dining and family room, four bathrooms and it is set on just under half an acre of land.

Agents say: “Stonhills are pleased to offer this stunning six double bedroom family home which has been extended and refurbished to a high standard and offers living accommodation of circa 4000 sq ft with a self contained annexe above the double garage.”

The current owners have carried out “comprehensive” refurbishment work, which includes a new patio and driveway, air conditioning in three bedrooms and the annex, and more.

Take a look around this stunning family home in Northampton with the pictures below.

(Listed by Stonhills, marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Collingtree dream home All of this could be yours for £1.425 million. Photo: Stonhills Photo Sales

