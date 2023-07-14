News you can trust since 1931
Look inside dream home in Northamptonshire with its own outdoor swimming pool and tennis court

The home boasts panoramic countryside views
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 11:08 BST

A Grade II listed former mill house in a “tranquil” location in Northamptonshire has been added to the market.

The home in West Farndon, near Daventry, has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, tree reception rooms and a separate one bedroom cottage.

It is set on more than 14 acres of land and has its own outdoor swimming pool, tennis court and stables, barn and paddocks.

Agents say: “A Grade II listed 17th century five bedroom detached former mill house, with stables, a tennis court, an outdoor swimming pool, a separate cottage, a double garage, a carport and just under 14.5 acres of gardens, outbuildings and paddocks.

"The property is situated in a tranquil rural location with panoramic countryside views.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.85 million.

Take a look around this dream Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham and marketed by Rightmove).

