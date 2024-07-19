The five bedroom home in Doddington Road, Earls Barton, has four bathrooms, a kitchen diner and is “spacious and light throughout”.

Outside, the home is set on 0.6 acres of land and has south facing views over the Nene Valley countryside.

Agents say: “A substantial and prominent luxury residence of distinction that has been significantly extended and improved. Tastefully modernised throughout and set within 0.6 acres of beautiful gated grounds south facing with stunning views over the Nene Valley countryside.”

All of this could be yours for an offer over £1.5 million.

Take a look inside this Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by The Agency UK, marketed by Rightmove).

