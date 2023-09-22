Look inside contemporary Northamptonshire home with 'far reaching' countryside views

The home has been remodelled and extended

A stunning contemporary Northamptonshire home with “far reaching” countryside views has been added to the market.

The five bedroom, detached home in Staverton, near Daventry has been extended and remodelled.

It has an open plan sitting, dinning room and kitchen, as well as plenty of space for entertaining and under floor heating.

Outside, there is a self-contained annex, a garage for four cars and space for al fresco dining.

Agents say: “A substantial contemporary styled home, including separate annexe, situated along a country lane with stunning far reaching views over the countryside to the front.

"The property has been the subject of a major remodelling and extension programme and now extends in total to almost 4,500 square feet of accommodation.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £900,000.

Take a look around this contemporary Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

