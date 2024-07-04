Look inside ‘captivating’ Grade II listed converted barn in Northamptonshire

Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 4th Jul 2024, 13:03 BST
A house with “modern” and “traditional charm” in Silverstone has been added to the market.

The four-bedroom home in a Northamptonshire village is said to have been built around 300 years ago. The property includes a block-paved driveway, a double garage, and a garden wrapped around all sides of the estate.

The one-storey, detached property also features an office, a reading area, a reception room, and three bathrooms.

Agents say: “Nestled in a picturesque countryside setting, this captivating Grade II listed barn conversion dates back approximately 300 years and boasts a unique blend of traditional charm and modern convenience.

“Step outside and be captivated by the beautifully landscaped private garden that surrounds the property, offering a serene oasis with manicured lawns and inviting patio areas.”

With exposed beams and a vaulted ceiling, the stunning house in Puddledock is on the market for offers over £975,000.

Take a look inside this home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Haig Property Professionals, Milton Keynes, marketed by Rightmove.)

Photo: Haig Property Professionals

Photo: Haig Property Professionals

Photo: Haig Property Professionals

Photo: Haig Property Professionals

