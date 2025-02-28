Look inside brand new £1.3 million home in Northamptonshire village

The detached home is located in Silverstone and has more than 4,000 square foot of accommodation.

Three of the bedrooms have ensuites, there is a large family room, kitchen and diner and a double garage with a studio over the top.

Agents say: “This is a stunning detached new home, one of two, built to a high specification. The accommodation extends to a total in excess of 4,000 sq ft over three floors and boasts an impressive kitchen/dining/living room, utility and cloakroom, sitting room, family room, six double bedrooms, including three with en-suites, a family bathroom and a shower room.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.325 million.

Take a look around this stunning brand new home in a Northamptonshire village with the pictures below.

1 . Silverstone dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.325 million. Photo: Howkins & Harrison Photo Sales

2 . Silverstone dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.325 million. Photo: Howkins & Harrison Photo Sales

3 . Silverstone dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.325 million. Photo: Howkins & Harrison Photo Sales

4 . Silverstone dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.325 million. Photo: Howkins & Harrison Photo Sales