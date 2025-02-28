Look inside brand new £1.3 million home in Northamptonshire village

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 28th Feb 2025, 13:27 BST
A brand new £1.3 million home, with six bedrooms and six bathrooms, in a Northamptonshire village, has been added to the market.

The detached home is located in Silverstone and has more than 4,000 square foot of accommodation.

Three of the bedrooms have ensuites, there is a large family room, kitchen and diner and a double garage with a studio over the top.

Agents say: “This is a stunning detached new home, one of two, built to a high specification. The accommodation extends to a total in excess of 4,000 sq ft over three floors and boasts an impressive kitchen/dining/living room, utility and cloakroom, sitting room, family room, six double bedrooms, including three with en-suites, a family bathroom and a shower room.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.325 million.

Take a look around this stunning brand new home in a Northamptonshire village with the pictures below.

(Listed by Howkins & Harrison, marketed by Rightmove).

Silverstone dream home

Silverstone dream home

Silverstone dream home

Silverstone dream home

