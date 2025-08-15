Look inside 'beautifully presented' Northampton family home with period features throughout

The six bedroom home in Phippsville has four bathrooms, an open plan kitchen, living room and family room, as well as three reception rooms.

There are period features throughout, but the house has been renovated to include modern features, too.

Outside there is a self contained annex, mature gardens, gated parking and a garage.

Agents say: “Harwood House is an imposing, detached, family house that has been beautifully renovated, substantially extended and modernised throughout whilst retaining many superb period features. The house which sits on a prominent south-west facing corner plot on this sought after road was built in 1926 for a notable show manufacturer, it was designed in the Arts & Crafts style and still retains superb period features including parquet floors and fireplaces.”

All of this could be yours for offers over £1.1 million.

Take a look around this “beautifully presented” Northampton home with the pictures below.

1 . Phippsville dream home All of this could be yours for offers over £1.1 million. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

2 . Phippsville dream home All of this could be yours for offers over £1.1 million. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

3 . Phippsville dream home All of this could be yours for offers over £1.1 million. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

4 . Phippsville dream home All of this could be yours for offers over £1.1 million. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales