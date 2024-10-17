Look inside ‘attractive’ Northamptonshire cottage with ‘period charm’

By Catalina Constantin
A cottage home in Badby with a 0.4-acre plot of stunning gardens has been added to the market.

The four-bedroom house in Daventry has approximately 2,400 square feet of living accommodation with off-road parking for a number of vehicles and a detached double garage.

The renovated property incorporates modern and period features, including exposed brickwork, restored original windows, and ceiling timbers.

Agents say: “Malindi is situated in a quiet lane in this popular Northamptonshire village and has been meticulously refurbished, with a clever mix of contemporary features whilst still incorporating the period charm of this attractive village home.

“The centrepiece of this beautifully restored property is an exquisite mango wood kitchen with polished concrete work surfaces which overlook the stunning gardens in this quiet back water.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £800,000.

Take a look around this house in Brookside Lane with the pictures below.

(The property was listed by Fine and Country, Rugby, and marketed by Rightmove).

Related topics:NorthamptonshireDaventryRugby
