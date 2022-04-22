A stunning 19th century home in Northamptonshire with 13 bedrooms and an indoor swimming pool has been added to the market.

Found in the village of Flore between Northampton and Daventry, the converted wagon house has a function room, a gym and a swimming pool with changing facilities that is hired out to community groups.

The main accommodation has six bedrooms, three reception rooms and four bathrooms or shower rooms, as well as a courtyard and lawned gardens.

The stable house provides additional accommodation with six en-suite bedrooms with a communal courtyard and parking.

There is also a detached self contained one bedroom annexe with a private garden.

All of this could be yours for £1.75 million.

Take a look around the Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

1. Dream home in Flore 13 bedrooms, a swimming pool, a gym and gardens in this period home. Photo: Your Move - Hobin Roberts Photo Sales

