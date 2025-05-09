The seven bedroom home in Upper Harlestone has four bathrooms, a dressing room, three reception rooms, a home office and gym and a utility room.

Outside, there is around 0.5 of an acre of wraparound gardens, with countryside views, as well as gated parking and a double garage.

Agents say: “The property has been extensively extended by subsequent owners with the original purchaser adding the drawing room and a subsequent purchaser adding the dining room, both with bedrooms over. The vendors extended further in 2000 adding the hall, home office, and kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor with additional bedrooms and bathrooms on the first floor.

"The property now has 4,246 square feet. of versatile accommodation which retains period features throughout including inglenook fireplaces, exposed beams, timbers and quarry tiled floors.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.35 million.

Take a look around the 18th century extended cottage in a Northamptonshire village with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

