The family home is situated in Vyse Road, Boughton.

Look around this seven bedroom £1.5 million Northamptonshire house with cinema and games rooms

Who would you live here with?

Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
2 hours ago

A seven bedroom detached house in Boughton has recently come onto the market for a mere £1.5 million.

The home boasts seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, five reception rooms, a huge open plan kitchen-diner, a double garage and even a cinema room and a games room equipped with its own bar and pool table.

The detached family home has been extended and renovated by its current owners, sits on a half an acre plot and backs onto open fields.

Find out more information here.

Could you see yourself living here? Take a look around…

Here is one of the five reception rooms.

1. Ulverscroft

Here is one of the five reception rooms.

Photo: RightMove

Here is the vibrant blue open plan kitchen-diner and family room.

2. Ulverscroft

Here is the vibrant blue open plan kitchen-diner and family room.

Photo: RightMove

Plenty of light pours into the kitchen-diner from the large and private rear garden.

3. Ulverscroft

Plenty of light pours into the kitchen-diner from the large and private rear garden.

Photo: RightMove

The house has a large private rear-garden that backs onto stunning open fields in Boughton.

4. Ulverscroft

The house has a large private rear-garden that backs onto stunning open fields in Boughton.

Photo: RightMove

Northamptonshire