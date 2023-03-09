Who would you live here with?

A seven bedroom detached house in Boughton has recently come onto the market for a mere £1.5 million.

The home boasts seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, five reception rooms, a huge open plan kitchen-diner, a double garage and even a cinema room and a games room equipped with its own bar and pool table.

The detached family home has been extended and renovated by its current owners, sits on a half an acre plot and backs onto open fields.

Could you see yourself living here? Take a look around…

Ulverscroft Here is one of the five reception rooms.

Ulverscroft Here is the vibrant blue open plan kitchen-diner and family room.

Ulverscroft Plenty of light pours into the kitchen-diner from the large and private rear garden.

Ulverscroft The house has a large private rear-garden that backs onto stunning open fields in Boughton.