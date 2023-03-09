Look around this seven bedroom £1.5 million Northamptonshire house with cinema and games rooms
Who would you live here with?
A seven bedroom detached house in Boughton has recently come onto the market for a mere £1.5 million.
The home boasts seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, five reception rooms, a huge open plan kitchen-diner, a double garage and even a cinema room and a games room equipped with its own bar and pool table.
The detached family home has been extended and renovated by its current owners, sits on a half an acre plot and backs onto open fields.
Could you see yourself living here? Take a look around…
