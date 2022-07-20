This Grade II listed, traditional home could be yours for around £1.25 million.

Look around Grade II listed home with traditional features in popular Northampton village

A Grade II listed home in a popular Northampton village has been added to the market.

By Carly Odell
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 3:56 pm

The six-bedroom in Moulton dates back to the 18th century and is set on more than an acre of gardens. Agents describe the property as: “A Grade II listed 18th century six bedroom property with four reception rooms, gated off street parking, a double garage, an outbuilding and gardens on a plot of 1.3 acres. The property has 4,846 sq. ft. of versatile accommodation set over four floors including a basement with a cellar.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.25 million.

Take a look around the Northampton home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Moulton dream home

This Grade II listed, traditional home could be yours for around £1.25 million.

Photo: Michael Graham

Photo Sales

2. Moulton dream home

This Grade II listed, traditional home could be yours for around £1.25 million.

Photo: Michael Graham

Photo Sales

3. Moulton dream home

This Grade II listed, traditional home could be yours for around £1.25 million.

Photo: Michael Graham

Photo Sales

4. Moulton dream home

This Grade II listed, traditional home could be yours for around £1.25 million.

Photo: Michael Graham

Photo Sales
Grade IINorthamptonMichael GrahamRightmove
Next Page
Page 1 of 3