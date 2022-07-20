Look around Grade II listed home with traditional features in popular Northampton village

The six-bedroom in Moulton dates back to the 18th century and is set on more than an acre of gardens. Agents describe the property as: “A Grade II listed 18th century six bedroom property with four reception rooms, gated off street parking, a double garage, an outbuilding and gardens on a plot of 1.3 acres. The property has 4,846 sq. ft. of versatile accommodation set over four floors including a basement with a cellar.”