Look around 'breath-taking' stables converted into family home in Northamptonshire village

Agents say there are “airy” living spaces, “perfect for entertaining”
By Carly Odell
Published 12th Jan 2024, 09:24 GMT

A “breath-taking" family home, converted from former stables, in a Northamptonshire village, has been added to the market.

The five bedroom, detached home in Silverstone, has three bathrooms, a paddock with a separate entrance and a barn within the paddock.

Inside, the kitchen is described as “gourmet” and is complete with an Aga. The master bedroom has an en-suite. There is also ample accommodation, which could be used as a home office or gym.

Agents say: “Immerse yourself in the rich history of this former stable, where the rustic charm of its equestrian past seamlessly blends with modern conveniences.

“This expansive five-bedroom home offers room for the whole family and more. Enjoy the airy, living spaces, perfect for entertaining or simply unwinding after a long day."

All of this could be yours for £1.35 million.

Take a look around this “breath-taking” converted stables home in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

(Listed by Beasley & Partners, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Silverstone dream home

All of this could be yours for £1.35 million. Photo: Beasley & Partners

2. Silverstone dream home

All of this could be yours for £1.35 million. Photo: Beasley & Partners

3. Silverstone dream home

All of this could be yours for £1.35 million. Photo: Beasley & Partners

4. Silverstone dream home

All of this could be yours for £1.35 million. Photo: Beasley & Partners

