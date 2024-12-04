Leading housebuilder invests in the South Midlands

Leading housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Midlands, based in Northampton, has built 641 homes in the region during the past year and contributed £103.4 million to the UK’s economic output.

The achievements are highlighted in a new report which measures the housebuilder’s social and economic contribution to the South Midlands region over the past financial year (1st July 2023 – 30th June 2024).

The developer covers Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Milton Keynes.

Included within the company’s socio-economic footprint are key figures relating to the company’s support for the housebuilding supply chain, local communities, environment, public services and employment. The figures show that the housebuilder:

Supported 1,455 jobs directly and through its contractors and suppliers.

Directly employed nine new graduates, trainees and apprentices.

Supported 225 sub-contractor companies and 321 supplier companies.Provided 325 new school places.

Created 97 hectares of green space in the area for residents and the public to use.

Contributed £8 million locally including its Community Infrastructure Levy and S106 contributions.

Spent £27.9 million on physical works benefitting local communities including highway and environmental improvements and community facilities.

Donated £60,600 to charities

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a five star housebuilder, we are very aware of the pivotal role we play in helping to boost the local economy.

“We are committed to a strategy that includes leaving a positive and lasting legacy in the communities in which we build homes, be that through job creation, bolstering surrounding businesses or enhancing and protecting the local environment.

“We are proud to be a major force in the growth and prosperity of our region, and look forward to continuing our work in 2025.”