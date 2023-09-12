Last chance! Northampton housebuilder's £10,000 community fund closes soon

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Redrow South Midlands, currently building at Kingsland Park on Goodward Avenue, has created the £10,000 community fund to support as many local groups, organisations and individuals as possible, and is now welcoming applications.

There’s no cause too small, so whether funds are required for art supplies to help local Brownies to get creative, a search and rescue team in need of new lifejackets, or a local children’s group wishing to go on their first ever camp out, Redrow South Midlands’ initiative can help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative, which started in 2019, aims to help local organisations with specific donations and give them the tools they need to continue to thrive. Since the community fund was created, the housebuilder has donated a total of £40,000 to local good causes.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redrow South Midlands has launched a community fund

Andrew Newman, Head of Sales for Redrow South Midlands, said: “Redrow is known for encouraging communities to thrive, both the new ones we create on our developments and the existing ones that become our new neighbours. With the success of previous community funds, we knew we had to re-launch it this year to help more people in our community.

“This year, we are doing things slightly differently – we would like groups to tell us exactly what they need, such as new tents for a local scout group for an upcoming trip. This way we will be able to give groups and charities the items they really need to continue their great work.

“We’d like to invite volunteers at local charities or community groups to share their story with us, and tell us what they need so they can continue to do the thing they do best – supporting their community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re looking forward to hearing how we can help people across Northamptonshire and the surrounding areas.”

The fund is now open and will close at midnight on 23 September 2022.