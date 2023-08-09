It’s game time! Northampton sports enthusiasts could win £750 in unique challenge set by housebuilde

News you can trust since 1931
A local housebuilder is inviting community teams, groups and individuals in Northampton to take part in a national competition.Redrow South Midlands has launched #RedrowBallGameChallenge, encouraging entrants in Northampton to show off their ball skills with a chance of winning a sports voucher worth £500 for individuals or £750 for a team.
By Simrit MannContributor
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:50 BST- 2 min read

Entrants must be from the UK and show a clear video of themselves showing off sport or ball skills, whilst tagging @RedrowHomes on their chosen social channel, while using the hashtag #RedrowBallGameChallenge.

The winner will be chosen by a panel of judges that includes tennis star Ashley Neaves, and sporting influencers Shannon Ghee and RJ Skills.

The competition has been launched as part of Redrow’s ‘Please Play Here’ campaign to encourage children to play outdoors. This comes as research has revealed that athird of children have never played on their street, and that only 30% regularly visit their local park. And 78% of parents agree that children don’t play out as much as they used to.

Redrow South Midlands are encouraging local youngsters to apply for the Redrow Ball Game ChallengeRedrow South Midlands are encouraging local youngsters to apply for the Redrow Ball Game Challenge
Redrow South Midlands are encouraging local youngsters to apply for the Redrow Ball Game Challenge
Andrew Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “We're delighted to be encouraging local groups and people from all over Northampton to participate in this special competition to promote play.

“All of our developments at Redrow South Midlands are meticulously planned to be as play-friendly as possible, with wider streets and open spaces, our developments are the ideal places for children to grow, learn, and explore.

“We’re proud to be setting the standard for other developers in prioritising children’s need for outdoor play and look forward to seeing everyone’s entries on social media – good luck!”

To enter the competition: simply film your skills and tag us on Instagram @RedrowHomes with the hashtag #RedrowBallGameChallenge. Or send your video via email

See terms & conditions.

Located in the affluent area of Spinney Hill and just a short drive away from Northampton and the M1, Kingsland Park is ideal for first-time buyers and growing families alike. Featuring three and four-bedroom homes, the development is just a stone’s throw away from a number of high-quality schools and only 70 miles outside of Central London.

To find out more about homes at Kingsland Park, please visit: redrow.co.uk/developments/kingsland-park-222658

