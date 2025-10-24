Inside the £1.75m Northamptonshire dream home with smart tech, luxury design and countryside views

This five-bedroom, five-bathroom detached home, on the market with Jackson-Stops in Northampton, has a guide price of £1,750,000. The property offers over 6,000 sq ft of modern internal and external living space, all set within a plot approaching three-quarters of an acre.

Estate agents describe it as having the instant ‘WOW’ factor.

At the heart of the property is a stunning open-plan kitchen, dining, and family living area - designed for both everyday comfort and entertaining on a grand scale. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light, while the flow between indoor and outdoor living areas creates a sense of connection to the surrounding countryside.

A spokesperson for Jackson-Stops said: “Set back from the road behind private electric gates, you are immediately presented with the ‘WOW’ factor. No expense was spared, and on stepping over the threshold you are greeted with a feeling of quality, light and space, together with the wonderful setting and semi-rural aspect.”

The property is offered freehold and has no onward chain, giving buyers a rare opportunity to move straight into one of the county’s most desirable modern homes.

For more information, contact Jackson-Stops, Northampton, 20 Bridge Street, Northampton, NN1 1NR, or visit Rightmove for the full listing.

