A barn conversion home in Northamptonshire that includes traditional features and acres of land has been added to the market for a guide price of £1.75 million.
The Old Dairy, which is a five-bedroom barn, is located in the village of Stoke Bruerne and is set on 6.5 acres of land, including equestrian facilities.
Inside, the kitchen diner has integrated appliances and a double Aga.
Outside, there are multiple outbuildings, including a new gym and a dining room, as well as a double garage.
