A barn conversion home in Northamptonshire that includes traditional features and acres of land has been added to the market for a guide price of £1.75 million.

The Old Dairy, which is a five-bedroom barn, is located in the village of Stoke Bruerne and is set on 6.5 acres of land, including equestrian facilities.

Inside, the kitchen diner has integrated appliances and a double Aga.

Outside, there are multiple outbuildings, including a new gym and a dining room, as well as a double garage.

All of this could be yours for £1.75 million.

Take a look around the stunning Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Stonhills and marketed by Rightmove).

1. Stoke Bruerne dream home This barn conversion with traditional features and a lot of land could be yours for £1.75 million. Photo: Stonhills Photo Sales

2. Stoke Bruerne dream home This barn conversion with traditional features and a lot of land could be yours for £1.75 million. Photo: Stonhills Photo Sales

3. Stoke Bruerne dream home This barn conversion with traditional features and a lot of land could be yours for £1.75 million. Photo: Stonhills Photo Sales

4. Stoke Bruerne dream home This barn conversion with traditional features and a lot of land could be yours for £1.75 million. Photo: Stonhills Photo Sales