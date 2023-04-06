Inside £1.8 million Northamptonshire property complete with annexe and tennis court

The home is set in the Northamptonshire countryside

A grand family home in Northamptonshire has been added to the market for a guide price of £1.8 million.

The five bedroom home, with three bathrooms in East Haddon has rolling countryside views, a separate annexe and a tennis court.

Agents said: “A fabulous contemporary five bedroom detached family home with flexible and spacious living accommodation.

"Beautiful landscaped gardens with a Shepherds Hut, tennis court, covered entertaining pergola and pond with water feature.”

Look around the stunning Northamptonshire property with the pictures below.

(Listed by Carter Jonas and marketed by Rightmove).

1 . East Haddon dream home This could all be yours for a guide price of £1.8 million. Photo: Carter Jonas Photo Sales

