A new build home in a Northamptonshire village complete with a cinema room has been added to the market.

Located in Little Harrowden, the five-bedroom home built in a ‘barn style’ and has extensive countryside views.

There are also six bathrooms, a games room and a cinema room.

Agents say: “This stunning, stone built, barn style property offers epic proportions with accommodation over three floors and a simply gorgeous internal finish. An absolute must view home.

"Built by locally renowned, award winning builders Seagrave Developments in 2020 and forming part of an exclusive gated farmyard style setting, this fabulous home does not disappoint. Having been sold off plan originally, it is now being offered to the market as the current vendors have a work relocation opportunity.

“The quality of the accommodation and the convenient yet semi rural setting make this an incredibly desirable property.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.15 million.

Take a look inside this Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Oscar James, marketed by Rightmove).

