Inside £1.15 million family home in Northamptonshire village that overlooks picturesque church

A family home that overlooks a picturesque church in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the market.

Located in High Street, Ecton the five-bedroom, detached home is relatively new as it was built in 2013.

The house has three bathrooms, modern features, such as skylights, plenty of room for socialising and a separate annex above a garage.

Agents say: “Nestled within the heart of the idyllic village of Ecton, is this simply stunning family home built by the highly regarded developers - 'Clayson Country Homes' in 2013.

"Approached via secure, electrically operated gates, this remarkable property occupies a exclusive and substantial plot, which is positioned towards the end of a private lane of similar properties, and shares its boundary with a woodland and the parish church.”

All of this could be yours for £1.15 million.

Take a look inside this Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Chris George, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Ecton dream home This modern family home is in a picturesque village and shares its boundary with a church. Photo: Chris George Photo Sales

2. Ecton dream home This modern family home is in a picturesque village and shares its boundary with a church. Photo: Chris George Photo Sales

3. Ecton dream home This modern family home is in a picturesque village and shares its boundary with a church. Photo: Chris George Photo Sales

4. Ecton dream home This modern family home is in a picturesque village and shares its boundary with a church. Photo: Chris George Photo Sales