Inside £1.15 million family home in Northamptonshire village that overlooks picturesque church

A family home that overlooks a picturesque church in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the market.
Located in High Street, Ecton the five-bedroom, detached home is relatively new as it was built in 2013.
The house has three bathrooms, modern features, such as skylights, plenty of room for socialising and a separate annex above a garage.
Agents say: “Nestled within the heart of the idyllic village of Ecton, is this simply stunning family home built by the highly regarded developers - 'Clayson Country Homes' in 2013.
"Approached via secure, electrically operated gates, this remarkable property occupies a exclusive and substantial plot, which is positioned towards the end of a private lane of similar properties, and shares its boundary with a woodland and the parish church.”
All of this could be yours for £1.15 million.
Take a look inside this Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.
(Listed by Chris George, marketed by Rightmove).