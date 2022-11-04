Inside £1 million Northampton home complete with outdoor swimming pool

A Northampton home complete with a gym and outdoor swimming pool is on the market for a guide price of less than £1 million.

The six bedroom, three bathroom home in Dallington Road is close to Northampton Railway Station and multiple schools.

It also has a gym room, a heated outdoor swimming pool and is set in landscaped gardens with matured trees and vegetable beds.

There are three reception rooms, an open plan kitchen and breakfast room with a dining area and a large utility room.

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £925,000.

Take a look around the Northampton home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Carter Jonas and marketed by Zoopla).

