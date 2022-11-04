Inside £1 million Northampton home complete with outdoor swimming pool
There is plenty of indoor and outdoor entertaining space at this property
A Northampton home complete with a gym and outdoor swimming pool is on the market for a guide price of less than £1 million.
The six bedroom, three bathroom home in Dallington Road is close to Northampton Railway Station and multiple schools.
It also has a gym room, a heated outdoor swimming pool and is set in landscaped gardens with matured trees and vegetable beds.
There are three reception rooms, an open plan kitchen and breakfast room with a dining area and a large utility room.
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £925,000.
Take a look around the Northampton home with the pictures below.
(Listed by Carter Jonas and marketed by Zoopla).