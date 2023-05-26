Inside one of the most expensive houses on the market in Northamptonshire right now

The home has seven bedrooms, a heated outdoor swimming pool and equestrian facilities

A huge Northamptonshire home has been added to the market and is one of the most expensive available right now.

The former farmhouse in Preston Deanery has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, four reception rooms and retains many period features.

Outside, it has a heated swimming pool, a self-contained two-bed guest house, a three car garage and equestrian facilities.

Agents say: "A large period characterful former farmhouse with a detached guest house, garage, stabling, cavernous stone barn and other outbuildings, a hard tennis court, a heated swimming pool and just over 12 acres of garden, paddocks and woodland.

"The property is believed to date back to the early 1800s and retains many period features including large sash windows and fireplaces.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.25 million.

Take a look around one of the most expensive properties on the market right now in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

