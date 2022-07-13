A barn conversion home in Northamptonshire has been added to the market and is one of the most expensive properties for sale in the county right now.
The 13-bedroom home in Church Lane, Cransley is set on 1.1 acres of lane and has “panoramic views of the countryside”.
There are also separate annexes, garages and outbuildings.
Agents say: “The property was converted in 2005 by its present owners with a high specification finish which includes flagstone and exposed Oak floors with underfloor heating, a bespoke Oak kitchen and a bespoke Oak staircase in the inner hall.”
This could all be yours if you have a spare £2.5 million.
Take a look around this Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.
(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).