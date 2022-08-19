A Northamptonshire village home complete with a huge indoor swimming pool has been added to the market and is one of the most expensive properties for sale in the county right now.

The Dairy in Duck Lane, Harpole has six bedrooms, four bathrooms, four reception rooms, a separate annex and a huge indoor swimming pool with jacuzzi.

Outside, gardens are south facing and measure almost an acre and there is a triple garage.Agents say: “The Dairy, is a superb, period, detached, six bedroom family home located in a tucked away spot in the heart of this sought after village and set is wonderful private gardens of approximately 0.8acre.

"The property has been thoughtfully extended with an indoor swimming pool, a triple garage and if required the flexibility of a two bedroom annexe with it's own entrance.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.4 million.

Take a look inside this Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

1. Harpole dream home The property has plenty of entertaining space, plus traditional features throughout. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

