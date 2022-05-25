A detached Northampton family home built in the Victorian era has been added to the market.
Clifford Mill House in Little Houghton has eight bedrooms, two self-contained flats with income potential, two acres of stunning gardens, a tennis court and a private mooring on the River Nene.
The home also has a “country style” kitchen, breakfast room and a separate utility, boot room.
Agents say: “Clifford Mill House is a handsome, early Victorian, non listed detached family house located in a stunning location on the outskirts of Little Houghton.
"The property has so much to offer with a vast separate 4000sqft commercial/workshop unit, an annex and two self contained two bedroom luxury flats which are ideal for producing an income.
"This amazing property sits on a plot of approximately two acres with beautiful grounds and gardens leading down to the River Nene with private mooring.”
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.5 million.
Take a look around the Northampton home with the pictures below.
(Listed by Fine & Country, marketed by Rightmove).