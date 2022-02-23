A newly renovated and extended Northamptonshire home with a huge garden has just been added to the market, listed at just under £1.5 million.

The four bedroom, three bathroom, detached home in Sywell, has been redesigned to a high, contemporary standard and was added to the market on February 23, 2022.

Added to the home were mod cons like under floor heating throughout the ground floor and a smart home operating system connecting virtually all the technology in the property and allowing operation from anywhere in the world.

Outside, the property there are electronic gates at the entrance, a long driveway and two large garages. The main garden has a large decking area and a summer house and BBQ area with power and water supply.

All of this could be yours for just under £1.5 million.

Take a look around this modern Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Carter Jonas and marketed by Rightmove).

1. Sywell dream home

