A modern, ten bedroom home in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the market.

Willow Tree House in Flore has extensive entertaining spaces, a huge indoor swimming pool, with in-built jacuzzi area and a wraparound garden.

Agents say: “A modern stone built ten bedroom detached house with 0.66 acres of wraparound gardens, a triple garage and extensive gated parking within walking distance of amenities in Flore village. The house has 6,988 square foot of versatile accommodation over three floors.”

All of this could be yours for an offer of £2 million.

Take a look around this Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Flore dream home This Northamptonshire home is modern throughout and offers plenty of space and appealing features. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

