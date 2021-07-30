A former 16th century Northamptonshire rectory complete with ten bedrooms has been added to the housing market.

The home, which has many original features such as fireplaces, is located in Raunds and is on the market for just over £1million.

The four-bathroom property has been fully renovated to add a contemporary feel, with its high ceilings and natural light.

In the kitchen there is an island, an oil run Aga and integrated appliances, as well as a separate utility room.

The ten bedrooms are split over two floors and the master benefits from an en-suite.

Outside, there is a large, private garden including a lawn with mature trees and a terrace expanding 1,000 square feet.

All of this could be yours for £1,250,000.

Below is a collection of photos of the property and its interiors.

Listed by Oscar James and marketed by Rightmove.

