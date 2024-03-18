In pictures: Exclusive detached family home in Dunchurch has 'wow factor'

This exclusive detached family home is situated in the sought-after location of Toft in Dunchurch.

Offers in the region of £1,200,000 are invited on Jasmine House in Toft Lane.

Finished to a high specification that includes a bespoke kitchen, and bathrooms with integrated appliances and hand-built fittings. Smart Home technology that controls the heating, CCTV and lighting, together with solar panels and a recently landscaped garden by a renowned designer.

The ‘wow factor’ of the home is the large open plan kitchen/dining room with a living area that spans the full width of the house with views through bi-fold doors over the sun terrace and private landscaped rear garden.

The ground floor has underfloor heating throughout controlled via a Nest system and Smart Home app driven from a smartphone or tablet.

The present owners have constructed a neighbouring boot room, handy for those long dog walks across the fields, overlooking Draycote Water.

It is illuminated with feature lighting and there is a CCTV security system with four cameras.

Both can be controlled via a Smart Home app, driven from a smartphone or tablet. The driveway leads to an adjoining double garage with two separate electronic remote control operated up and over doors. There is parking for several vehicles.

The first floor has a light and spacious landing with a gallery over the reception hall.

The master bedroom has a series of bespoke fitted bedroom furniture providing shelving and hanging space.

The four further bedrooms are all good-sized doubles, two of which have matching bespoke fitted furniture. There is an en-suite to the second bedroom and a four-piece family bathroom from the landing.

The property is being sold through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby.

3 . Jasmine House Imagine a sunny day in this lovely garden. Photo: F&C Photo Sales

4 . Jasmine House The kitchen has been finished to a high standard. Photo: F&C Photo Sales