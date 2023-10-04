Huge village site goes up for auction with plans for a new canalside pub, holiday lets and offices in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A large plot of land on the edge of a Northamptonshire village has gone up for auction for more than £700,000.

Planning permission was granted by West Northamptonshire Council on July 18 this year to build six office/workshop units, five two-storey holiday lets and a single story extension to the existing pub/restaurant with an aim of providing a destination hub for businesses, tourism and casual visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When completed, it’s estimated the ‘gross development value’ will be £2.7m at current property value.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Moorings pub on the Grand Union Canal in Crick (pic Auction House Northamptonshire / Rightmove)

The site, which sits on the A428 in Crick next to the Grand Union Canal, has been largely derelict since the closure of The Moorings pub (formerly Edwards) more than two years ago.

As part of the planning process, permission was also given for a new access road and car park.

Listed building consent was granted in 2021 for repairs and alterations to Wharf House – a derelict building on the site – to allow a single dwelling with garage to be created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The detached Victorian house requires complete internal and external redevelopment. A new access road would lead to a double garage with private driveway and garden. Auction House, Northamptonshire, which is marketing the land has described it as an ‘outstanding’ mixed-use canalside redevelopment opportunity extending across 1.48 acres.

The site spans 1.48 acres (pic Auction House Northamptonshire / Rightmove)

As well as the pub and Wharf House, there is also a separate canalside cottage which is currently let on a ‘periodic assured shorthold tenancy’.

The office/workshops would have nine allocated parking spaces, while the holiday lets would have off road parking and private gardens along with visitor parking spaces, bike and bin storage areas.

The refurbed and extended pub on the site would include 22 parking spaces along with a scenic garden.