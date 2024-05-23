Huge new estate with 525 homes in Northampton approved with football pitch and park at heart of neighbourhood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 500 homes on the edge of Northampton have received the green light from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

Forming one of the many urban extensions planned surrounding the town, the new estate will cover almost 25 hectares of land below the Brackmills Industrial estate.

The approved development first received outline permission from the council in November 2020. Now, the exact details, layout, housing mix, roadworks and infrastructure have been confirmed meaning construction work will be able to start, subject to conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 525-home neighbourhood will be known as Hampton Green and lies to the north of Newport Pagnell Road. The development will comprise eight one-bed homes, 151 two-beds, 241 three-beds and 125 four-bedroom houses.

The Hampton Green residential estate will be located to the north of Newport Pagnell Road, south of Brackmills. Credit: Google

In total, 68 homes will be sold at affordable rent or through shared ownership. They have been designed to be ‘tenure blind’ to ensure they are indistinguishable from the other houses.

An open green, seven-a-side pitch and equipped play area will also be featured in the centre of the neighbourhood, as well as another local area of play (LAP) to the north. Developers say it has been designed as the “focal point” of the estate to encourage “healthy lifestyles and play in a safe environment”.

The northern open space in the site will also be landscaped so it is, in effect, a “visual extension” of Brackmills Country Park, with connectivity between the two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The primary access route into the site will replace an existing T-junction on Newport Pagnell Road with a four-arm roundabout. This will directly link to the other estate opposite, on Poppyfield Road.

Access will be gained from a new four-arm roundabout linking onto Poppyfield Road in the adjacent estate. Credit: Google

Concerns were lodged before the meeting about the speed at which traffic could enter the estate through the new roundabout. The WNC Highways team did not object to the proposals but made a number of recommendations which have been addressed.