Housing developer unveils 'stunning' new show home in charming Northamptonshire village

Spitfire Homes has unveiled a stunning five-bedroom detached show home in the charming village of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire.

Named Pembleton, Spitfire’s collection of 44 two - five-bedroom detached and semi-detached homes combine traditionally-inspired exteriors with a mix of red brickwork, ivory render and premium ironstone with fresh and modern interiors. Each property benefits from open-plan layouts which enjoy a statement specification including bespoke kitchens, underfloor heating, and ceramic tiling as standard.

The heart of this impressive show home is a bright and spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and family area culminating to create an impressive and diverse social space.

Spitfire Homes has unveiled a 'stunning' five-bedroom detached show home in Kislingbury, Northamptonshire.

Perfectly suited for flexible modern lifestyles, the Farringford show home also features a separate living room for cosy evenings in, and a generous study ideal for home working. Both the living room and open-plan area provide views across the large garden through attractive glazed French doors.

Like all properties from Spitfire Homes, the expansive kitchen is adorned with quality materials and finishes, all hand selected from a unique range created exclusively for Spitfire Homes. Primary and secondary bedrooms both benefit from sleek and contemporary en suites, while the primary bedroom also features bespoke fitted wardrobes.

Homes at Pembleton are designed with sustainability and energy efficiency in mind, with heating and hot water courtesy of air source heat pumps, and underfloor heating and electric car charging points as standard on all properties. In addition, the variety of attractive exteriors create a diverse range of street scenes and a real sense of place across the whole scheme, further complemented by attractive areas of open space throughout and a large attenuation pond at the front of the collection.

With a variety of two to five-bedroom homes available to purchase and move into this year, plus a number of reservations already taken, more home-hunters with their eyes on this sought-after village are now able to own a high-quality and sustainable new home free from compromise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Leather, Managing Director at Spitfire Homes, said: “Our latest collection of design-led and energy-efficient homes perfectly reflects our continued drive to deliver quality homes across the UK’s most sought-after regions.

“Perfectly suited for modern lifestyles, homes at Pembleton benefit from generous accommodation space, as well as considered layouts that offer flexibility and large private gardens - all aligning with the needs and priorities of today’s buyers,” he added.

Kislingbury is located just four miles outside of Northampton, which was awarded investment of £25 million from the Government’s Towns Fund last year. The funding is used to ensure that towns are thriving places for people to live and work, creating jobs, supporting small businesses, and developing transport infrastructure.