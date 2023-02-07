Home-hunters are invited to visit developments in Luton, Milton Keynes, Leighton Buzzard, Newton Leys, Biggleswade, Aylesbury, Houghton Regis, Olney and Overstone on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th February.

The events will give homebuyers visiting Taylor Wimpey’s Thorn Fields in Houghton Regis and Vision at Whitehouse in Milton Keynes, the opportunity to speak to an Independent Financial Advisor on Saturday 11th only.

Also on hand at all developments will be Taylor Wimpey Sales Executives to talk through the offers and schemes available, in addition to tailor-made incentive packages for buyers to make their move in 2023.

Taylor Wimpey's Thorn Field's development, Houghton Regis

One of several incentives available includes the Key Worker discount, which will give key workers the opportunity to receive a special discount up to the value of £15,000 off the purchase price of a new home. The Deposit Top Up scheme could also see prospective buyers increase their deposit by 5% when they put down an initial deposit of 10%.

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “Our incentive events this weekend are the perfect opportunity to visit one of our developments and find out how we can tailor an incentive package to help make your move happen. We have a range of incentives and schemes to support buyers, including our Deposit Top Up scheme, Key Worker discount and help selling your existing home.

“We know that times are tougher than they have been in recent years, which means that moving home can be an even bigger decision for many people. Whatever your circumstances may be, come and visit us at our developments this weekend and let us take care of your move.”

Events will take place at the following developments on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th February 2023.

Barnfield Place, Luton

Shenley Park, Milton Keynes

Hadley Grange, Leighton Buzzard

The Leys at Willow Lake, Newton Leys

Orchard Chase, Biggleswade

New Berry Vale, Aylesbury

Yardley Manor, Olney

The Atrium at Overstone, Overstone

Events will take place at the following developments on Saturday 11th February 2023 only.

Vision at Whitehouse, Milton Keynes

