Housebuilder secures £6.5 million finance facility to support 28 new build homes in Weedon

Nearly 30 new homes will be built in the village of Weedon with the completion of a £6.5m scheme.

Housebuilder Barry Howard Homes has secured the finance facility from Paragon Development Finance to support the project.

The Grand Union Way development is located on Dodford Wharf Farm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An example of one of the homes.

It is due to open in summer 2022.

A further 19 units are also being delivered as part of the scheme in conjunction with a housing association.