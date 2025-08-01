Housebuilder introduces 'wellness zone' for staff at housing development in Desborough

Bellway has introduced ‘wellness zones’ at three of its housing developments in the East Midlands to help support the mental health of workers.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housebuilder has introduced the outdoor areas, featuring picnic benches and posters promoting mental health support groups and other health-related topics, at one in Northamptonshire and two sites in Leicestershire.

The ‘wellness zones’ are designed to offer a safe place where workers on site can take time out to discuss mental health issues in privacy with colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea for the zones was conceived during mental health awareness training which Bellway introduced as part of its innovative long-term sustainability strategy, Better with Bellway, which puts people and the planet first.

Tom Nicklin, Head of Construction for Bellway East Midlands, at the ‘wellness zone’ at The Wickets development in Desborough

Tom Nicklin, Head of Construction for Bellway East Midlands, was part of a programme to train people managers to be Mental Health Advocates.

“It was out of that training that the idea of ‘wellness zones’ was formed,” said Tom. “These zones are predominantly outdoor spaces with picnic benches designed to provide a peaceful environment for people to use to decompress or have a private chat away from the busy site office or canteen.

“Along with the picnic benches, we have provided posters centred around mental health, support groups and other health-related topics. Men have historically not been very good at opening up about their problems so we are hoping that these zones will encourage more tradespeople to do that by providing a designated quiet space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first ‘wellness zone’ was introduced at Bellway’s Stoughton Park in Oadby in summer 2023, with others following at Hugglescote Grange in Hugglescote, and at The Wickets in Desborough, which is being built under the company’s Ashberry Homes brand.

Tom Nicklin chats to members of the site team at The Wickets

Tom said: “The first wellness area was introduced at Stoughton Park, where we had an open space next to the compound which we felt was an ideal place to introduce this. Since then, we have incorporated a space within our compound designs on new sites and aim to have them on all sites in the division, where possible.

“Since the introduction of the ‘wellness zones’ we have seen a few conversations with site staff and trades on site when they have opened up around issues where previously this discussion would not have occurred. Some were directed for further support to the Lighthouse Charity, which is the only charity dedicated to providing emotional, physical and financial wellbeing support to construction workers and their families.

“The next stage will be to provide a sheltered area so that these zones can be more accessible all year around which is particularly apposite as some people suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder, where the winter brings on depression. We want to do as much as we can as an employer to help our staff and to make them feel that they always have someone to turn to and a place to go if they want to discuss a delicate subject or just have a chat away from the hustle and bustle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was out of that training that the idea of ‘wellness zones’ was formed,” said Tom. “These zones are predominantly outdoor spaces with picnic benches designed to provide a peaceful environment for people to use to decompress or have a private chat away from the busy site office or canteen.

The ‘wellness zone’ created by Bellway at The Wickets in Desborough, where homes are being built under the Ashberry Homes brand. From left, labourer Adriano Costa, forklift truck driver Victor Georgescu, and labourers Arlindo Costa and Bradley Stewart

“Along with the picnic benches, we have provided posters centred around mental health, support groups and other health-related topics. Men have historically not been very good at opening up about their problems so we are hoping that these zones will encourage more tradespeople to do that by providing a designated quiet space.”

The first ‘wellness zone’ was introduced at Bellway’s Stoughton Park in Oadby in summer 2023, with others following at Hugglescote Grange in Hugglescote, and at The Wickets in Desborough, which is being built under the company’s Ashberry Homes brand.

Tom said: “The first wellness area was introduced at Stoughton Park, where we had an open space next to the compound which we felt was an ideal place to introduce this. Since then, we have incorporated a space within our compound designs on new sites and aim to have them on all sites in the division, where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since the introduction of the ‘wellness zones’ we have seen a few conversations with site staff and trades on site when they have opened up around issues where previously this discussion would not have occurred. Some were directed for further support to the Lighthouse Charity, which is the only charity dedicated to providing emotional, physical and financial wellbeing support to construction workers and their families.

“The next stage will be to provide a sheltered area so that these zones can be more accessible all year around which is particularly apposite as some people suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder, where the winter brings on depression. We want to do as much as we can as an employer to help our staff and to make them feel that they always have someone to turn to and a place to go if they want to discuss a delicate subject or just have a chat away from the hustle and bustle.”

Claire Birkhead, Group Health and Safety Director, said: “There is a direct correlation between mental health and overall wellbeing – you don’t have health without mental health. Taking time to reduce stress can improve mood, digestion, blood pressure and muscular soreness, and can help people leave work in a better frame of mind, which can positively impact on their personal life.

“I fully support our workforce taking care of their mental health, and the wellness zones on site are designed to provide a calm space.”

To find out more about Bellway’s Better with Bellway sustainability strategy, visit https://sustainability.bellwayplc.co.uk/