The Office for National Statistics has revealed the least expensive places to buy homes in West Northamptonshire - did your area make the list?

With rising mortgage rates adding to existing cost-of-living pressures, many people hunting for a house will be looking closely at how much they can afford to pay.

The Bank of England’s decision to hike the base rate by 0.5 percentage points to 5% in June has not dampened market expectations that interest rates will remain high for some time yet, and Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned homeowners face a “nightmare year” of soaring costs.

Moneyfacts, the financial data provider, warned people looking for a new mortgage deal faced rates about 3% higher than a year ago. Our own analysis shows monthly repayments for a £250,000 mortgage on an average two-year fix of 5.49% would cost £401 more per month than it did two years ago.

But with renters also facing large hikes in what they pay, many will still want to get onto the property ladder. Others may be wanting to relocate or downsize.

So which areas of West Northamptonshire have the cheapest property prices? Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how sale prices vary across England’s suburbs, towns and villages.

The latest set of figures pinpoint the parts of West Northamptonshire which had the cheapest homes, on average, in 2022. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

1 . Town Centre & Semilong In Town Centre & Semilong, the average house price in 2022 was £150,000.

2 . St Michael's Road In St Michael's Road, the average house price in 2022 was £185,000.

3 . Thorplands & Round Spinney In Thorplands & Round Spinney, the average house price in 2022 was £205,000.

4 . Cliftonville & Rushmere In Cliftonville & Rushmere, the average house price in 2022 was £206,250.