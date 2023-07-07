News you can trust since 1931
House prices in West Northamptonshire: The 13 cheapest neighbourhoods to buy property, according to latest figures

The Office for National Statistics has revealed the least expensive places to buy homes in West Northamptonshire - did your area make the list?
Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 7th Jul 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 10:46 BST

With rising mortgage rates adding to existing cost-of-living pressures, many people hunting for a house will be looking closely at how much they can afford to pay.

The Bank of England’s decision to hike the base rate by 0.5 percentage points to 5% in June has not dampened market expectations that interest rates will remain high for some time yet, and Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned homeowners face a “nightmare year” of soaring costs.

Moneyfacts, the financial data provider, warned people looking for a new mortgage deal faced rates about 3% higher than a year ago. Our own analysis shows monthly repayments for a £250,000 mortgage on an average two-year fix of 5.49% would cost £401 more per month than it did two years ago.

But with renters also facing large hikes in what they pay, many will still want to get onto the property ladder. Others may be wanting to relocate or downsize.

So which areas of West Northamptonshire have the cheapest property prices? Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how sale prices vary across England’s suburbs, towns and villages.

The latest set of figures pinpoint the parts of West Northamptonshire which had the cheapest homes, on average, in 2022. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

In Town Centre & Semilong, the average house price in 2022 was £150,000.

1. Town Centre & Semilong

In Town Centre & Semilong, the average house price in 2022 was £150,000. Photo: National World

In St Michael's Road, the average house price in 2022 was £185,000.

2. St Michael's Road

In St Michael's Road, the average house price in 2022 was £185,000. Photo: Google

In Thorplands & Round Spinney, the average house price in 2022 was £205,000.

3. Thorplands & Round Spinney

In Thorplands & Round Spinney, the average house price in 2022 was £205,000. Photo: Google

In Cliftonville & Rushmere, the average house price in 2022 was £206,250.

4. Cliftonville & Rushmere

In Cliftonville & Rushmere, the average house price in 2022 was £206,250. Photo: Google

