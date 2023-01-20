House prices falling? Here's 15 Northampton properties that just got cheaper by thousands

1. £350,000 — reduced by 22.5 percent on November 2, 2022

This pretty thatched cottage has been in the same family ownership for the past 47 years, and has been lovingly cared for and retains some fabulous character features, married with modern conveniences to include gas central heating. Situated next to St Lukes Church, the property is situated within walking distance of Duston village centre and all the leisure and shopping amenities at Sixfields. Carter Jonas - Northampton

Photo: Main Road, Duston