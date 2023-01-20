News you can trust since 1931
Some of the Northampton properties that have seen asking prices reduced by up to £65,000 in recent weeks

House prices falling? Here's 15 Northampton properties that just got cheaper by thousands

Movers could grab a bargain as sellers try to tempt home buyers

By Kevin Nicholls
4 minutes ago
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 9:15am

Interest rates may be on the rise but it’s not all bad news for home buyers.

We’ve found 15 properties being marketed on on zoopla.co.uk that have got between ten percent and 20 percent CHEAPER after having up to £65,000 chopped off their asking price in the last couple months as sellers look to get moving…

1. £350,000 — reduced by 22.5 percent on November 2, 2022

This pretty thatched cottage has been in the same family ownership for the past 47 years, and has been lovingly cared for and retains some fabulous character features, married with modern conveniences to include gas central heating. Situated next to St Lukes Church, the property is situated within walking distance of Duston village centre and all the leisure and shopping amenities at Sixfields. Carter Jonas - Northampton

Photo: Main Road, Duston

£350,000 — reduced by 22.5 percent on November 2, 2022

Carter Jonas - Northampton

Photo: Main Road, Duston

£350,000 — reduced by 22.5 percent on November 2, 2022

Carter Jonas - Northampton

Photo: Main Road, Duston

£350,000 — reduced by 22.5 percent on November 2, 2022

Carter Jonas - Northampton

Photo: Main Road, Duston

