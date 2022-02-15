House of multiple occupation goes on the market in Northampton...for £1.4 million
Development has 14 bedrooms but scope for expansion, say agents
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 12:13 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 12:14 pm
A house of multiple occupation has gone on the market in Northampton.
The building is in St Matthews Parade and is being marketed by Hadlands Chartered Surveyors in Northampton.
The agents say it comprises of two neighbouring Victorian terrace properties,
"There are gardens to the rear and garages. This may offer scope for further development to include extensions/coach house style accommodation (subject to obtaining the requisite
consents)," the agents say.
The properties have a combined 14 bedrooms for 16 occupants and the agents say the current income is £81,120 per annum.