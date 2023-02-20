House builder commits to £4.8 million contribution ahead of new development in Northampton

As part of the planning agreement for its Atrium at Overstone development, located on the outskirts of Northampton, Taylor Wimpey South Midlands will be providing over £4.8 million support to West Northamptonshire Council.

All contributions form part of the Section 106 agreement, agreed between the homebuilder and council prior to receiving planning permission for the new development in Overstone.

Taylor Wimpey will contribute over £2,000,000 towards highways and more than £1,375,000 towards secondary education. A further £349,000 will support open space maintenance with £217,000 going towards healthcare.

The Trusdale home at Taylor Wimpey's Atrium at Overstone development

Located on the north-eastern outskirts of Northampton, The Atrium at Overstone will offer a range of contemporary three and four-bedroom homes to suit both first-time buyers and growing families. Residents will benefit from a new primary school located at the development as well as children’s play areas, sports pitches, a local centre and plenty of open space on their doorstep.